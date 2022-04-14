ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Remains found in North Idaho in 1984 ID’d as missing Oklahoma man

By By KATHY HEDBERG Lewiston Tribune
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E26eD_0f86S5Iy00

GRANGEVILLE — The human remains of a man that were discovered near the Powell Ranger Station in 1984 have been positively identified as a 26- to 27-year-old Oklahoma man who went missing shortly after his discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1982.

Lieutenant Jerry Johnson of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the skeletal remains, dubbed “Mr. Bones,” were those of Roger Brian Bennett, who is believed to have died in 1982.

“It’s very satisfying (to make the positive identification) because different investigators have been working on this for 37-plus years,” Johnson said. “And I’ve spent a lot of hours when I have free time, digging through national databases of missing people, trying to find someone that might match up.”

Idaho County sheriff’s deputies first investigated in 1983 an abandoned camp located about 40 yards from White Sand Road near Colt Killed Creek close to the ranger station. Deputies found a nylon two-person tent, a sleeping bag, towels, cooking items and one prescription eyeglass lens. No identification was found. The deputies believed the camp had been abandoned sometime the year before.

On Sept. 19, 1984, deputies were again summoned to the area after hunters found a human skeleton. The remains were located about one mile from the abandoned camp found the previous year. Along with the skeleton were a pair of silver metal-framed prescription eyeglasses with one lens missing. Clothing, shoes and other items also were discovered, but no type of identification was found.

Through the years, Johnson said, the remains were sent to a number of experts and laboratories for evaluation and pictures and composite images were constructed. The cause of death has never been positively determined, but Johnson said he believes violence was likely involved, partly because the lenses from the eye glasses were found in two different locations.

In August 2010, Mr. Bones was entered into the NamUs database funded through the National Institute of Justice. The database has a website to help the public and law enforcement in documenting and searching for missing and unidentified people. Johnson said NamUs currently lists about 21,500 missing persons and 14,000 unidentified persons.

Forensic investigations continued until January of this year, when NamUs agreed to fund a genetic genealogy test through Othram, a private lab that applies modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence.

On March 22, an Othram representative called the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office about a potential family match for Mr. Bones. Johnson said he contacted a woman named Cheri Pope in Oklahoma City who confirmed she had a brother named Roger Bennett who disappeared in early 1982. Pope and her mother, Wilma Q. Bennett, who is in her 90s, provided DNA reference samples to a private lab in Oklahoma City on April 8 confirmed that the probability of a mother-son relationship between Mr. Bones and Wilma Bennett was 99.9%.

Based on that result, Johnson said, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke concluded Mr. Bones was Roger Brian Bennett.

Johnson said he spoke with Pope on the phone and the family “has a certain amount of relief and they express their appreciation” to all the investigators involved.

“This was a huge collaborative thing,” Johnson said, noting a long list of laboratories and individuals who have worked on the case. “We, as detectives, we didn’t really do that much. We just didn’t forget. We just kept working as we do on a lot of our (cases). This was one of our big unsolved ones.”

The family told Johnson that Bennett was born in Oklahoma City in 1955, growing up there and graduating from Blanchard High School. He enjoyed journalism and was a National Merit semi-finalist.

Bennett enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and worked in mid-air refueling. He was discharged from Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi in early 1982. In his last letter to his family, Bennett said he was planning to travel to Houma, La., to look for work on an offshore oil rig. He would have been 26 to 27 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Johnson said the family had no idea why Bennett came to Idaho, although he had once expressed interest in the Lewis and Clark expedition and wondered what it would have been like to accompany them.

His remains were found near a segment of the Lewis and Clark trail, Johnson said.

The remains are being returned to the family, the lieutenant said, and they plan to hold a memorial to lay Bennett to rest.

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#North Idaho#Oklahoma#Genetic Genealogy#Grangeville#The U S Air Force
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Bones Found in Idaho County River Confirmed to be Missing Person

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Human bone fragments found in 2020 in an Idaho County river have been confirmed to be that of a person who went missing in 2018 when a car plunged into the water. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the bone fragments sent in September of 2020 to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for DNA testing were confirmed on March 17, to be those of Jessie Ferrieri. According to the sheriff's office, in May of 2018, Ferrieri was in a vehicle with five other people when it went off the roadway into the Selway River in a remote area near the Paradise Guard Station. Only two people were able to make it out of the river, two others were recovered in the following days. Jessie, 21, and his bother, Raymond, 25, both of New York, were unaccounted for and could not be found. In August of 2020 bone fragments were found near the Shearer airstrip in the backcountry. The sheriff's office responded several day later to search the area in hopes of located more human remains but, nothing was found. Then in September 2020 caretakers of the Selway Lodge Reported finding more possible human bone fragments, those were then sent off to the lab. "ICSO also asks for the public’s assistance as they begin recreating on the upper Selway River this year. If any unusual bones are found, please secure those items and immediately notify ICSO or Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke," wrote the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in a statement. The sheriff's office extended their condolences to the Ferrieri family who have were notified of the DNA confirmation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the motel after neighbors complained they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
click orlando

3 found dead in Melbourne ID’d as Florida woman, 2 children

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Three people found dead in a vehicle in Melbourne were identified Tuesday by police as a Florida woman and her two young children. Melbourne police said Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County; Olivia Dryer, 3; and Adam Dryer, 3; were found dead late Sunday at Manatee Cove Apartments on Madelyn Way.
MELBOURNE, FL
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy