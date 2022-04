To conclude its 2021-22 season, the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present the Appalachian love story musical “Bright Star.” The show will be performed in the Bert C. Bach Theater at the Martin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1-2 and 7-9, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, April 3 and 10.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO