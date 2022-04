The Easter Bunny has made its way into the mall. The annual visit to Westfarms began last Friday and the guest of honor was happily greeted by families and children. Mall visitors have an opportunity to see the bunny any day of the week before the Easter holiday until Saturday, April 16. The Easter Bunny is stationed in the Center Court on the lower level inside Bunnyville, a three-dimensional “town” kids can explore. Bunnyville is home to the Hoppin’ Fresh Bakery, the Hare Salon and 24 Carrot Bank.

LIFESTYLE ・ 25 DAYS AGO