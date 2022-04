EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities. You may have heard radio commercials in the area announcing that March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Those spots are just one way to remind our community that we are better when we include everyone, and people with developmental disabilities are unique and valued members of society.

