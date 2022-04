The case against a man charged with gunning down two in Pontiac last July is headed to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday morning in 50th District Court, Judge Michael Martinez ruled there was probable cause to bind over the case against Dazon Mathis for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive where Mathis had reportedly been staying.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO