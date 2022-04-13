ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Novels for Rainy April Days

By Book Review
thethreetomatoes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Tomato readers have three novels to recommend. The Maid is a heartwarming who dunnit. The Secret of Rainy Days focuses on long lasting friendships that pull you through the tough times. Danielle Steel’s The Butler is the not the usual love story she is know for. A...

www.thethreetomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Amityville, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

Vanna White’s Kids Are Her Doppelgangers

American television personality Vanna White, popularly known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, is a familiar face that everyone knows — as they have since she made her debut on the show an incredible 40 years ago. However, most of her fans or the television audience don’t know much about her personal life, including whether or not she has kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Was John Jacob Astor on the Titanic the Night It Sank? Details

The Titanic departed from Southampton, England for the first and only time on April 10, 1912. Over 2,000 customers were aboard this luxury liner, which boasted 840 rooms. Five days later, tragedy struck. The luxury steamship collided with an iceberg, and within two and a half hours, it sank. Despite urgent rescue efforts, approximately 1500 passengers did not make it back alive.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Steel
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

Watch: Remembering Marilyn Monroe 58 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Marilyn Monroe's storied life continues to be a source of fascination. Yet another documentary about the Some Like It Hot actress is set for release, and this project claims to resolve a mystery that even Marilyn sought answers to: the identity of her biological father. Born Norma Jeane Baker, the star grew up in and out of foster homes as her mother struggled to make ends meet.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
HollywoodLife

Woody Harrelson’s Wife: Everything To Know About Laura Louie, Plus His Previous Marriage

The Oscar-nominated star has been married twice! Find out all about Laura Louie and Nancy Simon here. Woody Harrelson is the epitome of a television actor making a successful transition to the big screen. The 60-year-old Texas native became a household name in the late 80s with his hilarious turn as the dim-witted, good-natured Woody on the sitcom Cheers before heading off for the movies. It wasn’t long before he was awarded with Oscar nominations for his work in 1997’s The People Vs. Larry Flynt, 2010’s The Messenger and 2018’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While he may not have taken home the big prize, he certainly cemented himself as an A-list actor. More recently, he can be seen in Solo: A Stars Wars Story and the superhero flick Venom.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Etiquette
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Lost in La Mancha review – landmark doc of Terry Gilliam’s cinematic nightmare

The creative heroism of Terry Gilliam is saluted once again in this 20-year-anniversary rerelease of Lost in La Mancha, the documentary by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe about Gilliam’s incredible ordeal in the late 90s in trying to make a movie version of Don Quixote: a salutary warning about the physical and mental nightmare of independent film-making. Gilliam’s leading man, veteran French star Jean Rochefort, suffered a herniated disc midway through shooting and was unable to carry on, dealing a death blow to an under-funded, over-ambitious production already traumatised by biblical floods that swept away their equipment in the Spanish desert, Nato jets overhead which ruined the soundtrack, and insurers who wouldn’t pay out on Rochefort’s illness and became the obstructive legal owners of the script by Gilliam and Tony Grisoni.
MOVIES
New York Post

Brooch from Titanic with Jack and Rose-like love story up for auction

It’s a love story that lasted over a century. Titanic survivor Roberta Maioni was just 20 years old when she found romance with a young gentleman steward aboard the ill-fated voyage. The first-class passenger fell in love with an unnamed crew member, who gifted her a white brooch the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Argentina
Distractify

Is the Movie 'Alice' Based on a True Story? The Thriller Blends Fiction With Reality

Burgeoning scream queen Keke Palmer's latest crime thriller film, Alice, takes place during a disturbing moment in history. Keke stars as Alice, an enslaved woman on a 19th-century plantation in Georgia, who realizes while attempting to escape that the year is actually 1973. She meets a truck driver named Frank (Common), who helps her adjust to the period before exacting revenge on the cruel plantation owner.
MOVIES
ABC News

New books to add to your April reading list

Zibby Owens is a podcaster, author, publisher, and columnist for "Good Morning America." April showers bring May flowers … and this April, a flood of fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry, stories and more, will delight even the most discerning reader. Below is a list of top picks:. Debut novel. 'Lessons...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Secret LA

L.A.’s Exclusive Magic Castle Has A New Owner

The famous Magic Castle has been around since 1962 and was opened by the Larsen family. Since then, it’s been known as an exclusive club for magicians and magic lovers alike. The most alluring part of this club is that guests must be invited or accompanied by a Member. The club has even coined itself “the most unusual private club in the world.” In 1989, the Castle has also declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument .
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy