ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alta, WY

Teton Valley Olympian Jaelin Kauf Talks Winter Games and Advice for Young Athletes

By Kyle Mackie
891khol.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaelin Kauf addresses a crowd gathered at the Driggs City Plaza for her welcome home ceremony on Friday, April 8. (Kyle S. Mackie/KHOL) Arriving on bikes, on foot and even on horseback, a crowd of a couple hundred Teton Valley residents and supporters gathered at the Driggs City Plaza last Friday...

891khol.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driggs, ID
Sports
State
Wyoming State
County
Teton County, WY
City
Driggs, ID
City
Alta, WY
Alta, WY
Sports
Teton County, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelin Kauf
K2 Radio

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Safe! High School Baseball Is On The Way To Montana

High school baseball is coming to Montana in 2023, but there is one question that needs to be answered. I mean, it starts next year!. If you haven't heard, one of the massive changes coming to high school sports in Montana in 2023 is the addition of high school-sanctioned baseball. This change has been coming for many fans of America's national pastime. This change will make South Dakota and Wyoming the only states without high school baseball.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Games#Tetons#Teton Mountains#Mental Health
Aspen Times

Aspen History: Ski Patrol Toboggan Race

‘”Toboggan race? Yes!’,” exclaimed The Aspen Times on April 10, 1952. “Aspen’s going to make history again, this time with what is believed to be the first Ski Patrol Toboggan Race ever to be held in the world. This spectacular event- the first annual Bill Grove Toboggan Race- is scheduled for next Saturday at one o’clock, down Ajax Mountain from the Sun Deck to the end of Spar Gulch. Five two-man teams from the Aspen Ski Patrol will tackle the speedy run: Tom Weld and Earl Eaton, Bob Grasing and Al Lewis, Tom Carter and Lefty MacDonald, Jim Parry and Don Flynn, Dick McCrudden and Roy Parker. Their sponsors will be the Golden Horn, the Red Onion, Louie’s Liquors, Matthew Drug Co., and the Ski and Spur. Toboggans which hitherto have been used solely for bringing accident victims down the mountain will this day be seen in a new role. With one patrolman riding the rear without skis and the other skiing and steering, the long sleds will shoot down the hill, leaving the starting point at one minute intervals. It is unfortunate that snow conditions force the Patrol to run the race high on the hill, where only skiers and spectators who post themselves at Midway can see the boys whizz by. If the present plan works out, the second annual race will be run next winter earlier in the season when it can finish on the lower slopes.” After this inaugural event, the race became part of the mid-season Wintersköl festivities.
ASPEN, CO
KOOL 96.5

Tips for Hunting (or Avoiding) Black Bears in Idaho

Call this our daily bear update. Idaho Fish and Game is releasing a series of tips for black bear hunting. There are no hunts for grizzly bears in the lower 48 states. Instead, the grizzlies hunt people. They also remain listed as endangered. There have been some efforts to relax the rules in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana, but the effort took a backseat with the election of Joe Biden as President.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Skiing
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week: April 7-9

The weather cooperated last week so there was a lot going on state-wide. Our talented army of photographers has plenty of great images to share with you from the Glenrock, Shoshoni, Powell, Rock Springs and Meeteetse track meets as well as soccer from Worland Vs. Mountain View, Natrona vs. Jackson, and Kelly Walsh vs. Star Valley. Enjoy!
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy