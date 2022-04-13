ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices settle at a 2-week high, with global markets set to lose more Russian oil

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpkED_0f85badq00
EIA reports a 9.4 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, along with declines in gasoline and distillate stockpiles. Johannes Eisele/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Oil futures settled with a gain of nearly 4% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations with Ukraine had hit a dead end, raising concerns about further global losses of Russian oil.

Prices continued to trade higher even after U.S. government data showed a hefty weekly climb in domestic crude inventories, along with declines in stockpiles of gasoline and distillates.

Price action

  • West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery
  • CL00,
  • +3.53%
  • CL.1,
  • +3.53%
  • CLK22,
  • +3.53%
  • rose $3.65, or 3.6%, to settle at $104.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
  • June Brent crude
  • BRN00,
  • +0.07%
  • BRNM22,
  • +0.07%
  • , the global benchmark, gained $4.14, or 4%, to end at $108.78 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. Based on the front-month contracts, Brent and WTI ended at their highest since March 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
  • May gasoline
  • RBK22,
  • +4.59%
  • added 4.4% to $3.291 a gallon and May heating oil
  • HOK22,
  • +8.78%
  • climbed 7.3% to $3.718 a gallon.
  • May natural gas
  • settled at $6.997 per million British thermal units, up nearly 4.8%, after touching a high of $7.025. That marked the highest finish and intraday level since November 2008.

Market drivers

Putin on Tuesday said Russia “had no other choice” but to launch what he has termed a “special military operation,” pledging it would “continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set.”

Reuters on Tuesday reported that Russian oil and condensate production had fallen below 10 million barrels a day on Monday to its lowest since July 2020, as a result of sanctions and logistical problems.

The International Energy Agency, in its monthly report, said Wednesday that a move by the U.S. and its allies to release oil from their reserves — a move the IEA helped coordinate — should help counter the loss of Russia’s vast supplies after its invasion of Ukraine. Still, the IEA estimates that up to 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil could be lost to global markets by next month.

The Paris-based agency also cut its demand forecast for the year by 260,000 barrels to 99.4 million barrels a day due to a lockdown in Shanghai that has shut off the city of 25 million people.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration plans to allow the summertime sale of gasoline with 15% ethanol, which could provide savings of 10 cents per gallon on average, according to the White House.

Gasoline prices will be a little bit lower, but you’re going to “get less bang for your buck” as far as mileage goes, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, adding that the benefit of using E15 during the summer is likely to be “negligible” in terms of savings at the pump.

Supply data

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 9.4 million barrels for the week ended April 8. The increase came on the back of a 3.9 million-barrel weekly decrease in crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

On average, the EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by nearly 7.8 million barrels.

The crude supply rise which was “partially explained by a steep and unexpected drop in the refinery utilization rate,” and contributed to a drawdown in gasoline and distillate stocks,” Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research, told MarketWatch.

The EIA reported weekly inventory declines of 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.9 million barrels for distillates. The analyst survey showed expectations for supply declines of 800,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates.

However, products supplied, a measure implied demand, fell by over 1 million barrels to 18.8 million barrels a day. That’s the lowest level since last June, suggesting that high prices are “beginning to weigh on consumer demand,” said Richey.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 400,000 barrels for the week, according to the EIA.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Heating Oil#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Gas Prices#Russian#Cl00#Ice Futures Europe#Wti#Dow Jones Market Data#Ngk22#British#Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy