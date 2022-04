MADAWASKA, Maine — After months of sitting empty, the Madawaska McDonald’s building is being demolished this week to make room for a new border crossing station. After the General Services Administration announced in the fall of 2019 that the government wanted to acquire the property that was home to the 48-year-old McDonald’s to put in a new land port of entry, Madawaska residents made a plea to Corporate McDonald’s to rebuild the fast-food chain restaurant at another location in town. The relocated border crossing is being done in conjunction with the new international bridge project being built over the St. John River, spanning between Madawaska and Edmunston, New Brunswick.

MADAWASKA, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO