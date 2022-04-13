How to prevent the deaths of roadway workers in Arizona

It is estimated that police in the United States kill a dog every 98 minutes. Police cannot be counted on to disclose all of the animals they are murdering in the line of duty. The Puppycide Database Project, which relies heavily on its own research and tools to find the true numbers behind this crisis, has estimated that the number of our pups being gunned down by officers is close to 500 dogs a day. These dogs are often safely leashed, or residing in their own homes. The ‘perceived threat’ a cop feels from a dog can be as small as a bark, a movement, or simply being in a small space with the officer.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO