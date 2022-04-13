Horrifying Brooklyn Subway Shooting Sparks Intense Crime Debate

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
A straphanger told The New York Post he came face to face with the mass shooter who opened fire on a crowded subway Tuesday — and was targeted by the mumbling madman first. Subway rider Fitim Gjeloshi recalled how he was on the Manhattan-bound N train just before 8:30 a.m. in Brooklyn when he noticed the suspect sitting in the corner, muttering to himself.
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
Former MSNBC pundit and host of the "Touré Show" podcast, Touré Neblett had an interesting reaction to the aftermath of the recent Brooklyn subway attack that left five people critically wounded and many more injured on Tuesday. Though police have yet to bring him into custody, they've identified...
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling on Washington, D.C., authorities to preserve the remains of five unborn fetuses that were recently discovered by police in a home just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Cruz sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III on...
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
A man was beaten by members of a biker club after accidentally bumping into one of them at a bar in Carleton, Michigan. Police say on the 35-year-old victim was exiting the Wolf’s Den Bar on April 2 when he accidentally bumped into another customer who was a biker wearing Iron Coffins Motorcycle Club colors.
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning migrants not to come to his state after a bus full of migrants from Texas who were dropped off at the U.S. Capitol said they plan to head to Miami. A bus full of 23 migrants from Texas unloaded at the foot of...
An Atlanta rapper is accused of running a straw purchasing scheme in which federal prosecutors say he and at least ten other defendants helped traffic nearly 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania. Fredrick Norman —known as "Slowkey Fred"— is accused of running the ring that’s purchased hundreds of firearms from...
New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began...
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are not sending President Biden to Ukraine," during an interview with Pod Save America on Thursday night, notably using the first person. In a live-audience appearance in Washington for the popular left-wing podcast, Psaki did not say Biden himself had elected not...
SAN FRANCISCO – Voters in San Francisco told Fox News they are not satisfied with their representatives in Washington, D.C., and criticized two long-standing politicians. House Speaker "Nancy Pelosi is probably the example of—sometimes the world changes without you," Klay, who lives in the Tenderloin district, told Fox News.
Amid reports of a potential trial date in the civil lawsuit slain travel blogger Gabby Petito’s parents filed against the mother and father of her suspected killer, Brian Laundrie, the question remains whether the case will move forward. Judge Hunter Carroll set an August 2023 start time -- if...
A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
