DOWAGIAC — Local students and community members have an opportunity to explore new career paths next week. Dowagiac Union High School is set to host its first career fair next Wednesday, March 30, in the high school gymnasium. DUHS juniors and seniors will be able to explore career options with leaders of local businesses and universities from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., while underclassmen and members of the public can attend from 5 to 8 p.m.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO