Employers are desperate to hire these days, and they're more willing to overlook a short stint or even a gap in your work history. That's good news for young workers who feel their new jobs have been overhyped during the Great Resignation. A recent survey from The Muse found 80% of millennial and Gen Z jobseekers say it's acceptable to leave a new job before six months if it doesn't live up to your expectations.

JOBS ・ 25 DAYS AGO