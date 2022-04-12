ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Elections Official Resigns After Racist Online Posts Get Exposed

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZaYG_0f84zMKn00

We expect those in positions of political power to be standup citizens, but sometimes even they can be as corrupt as the criminals they’ve been appointed to punish by law.

David Dietrich, an elections official out of Virgina, proved that theory to be true after the discovery of his racist online messages using the N-Word and calling for a “good public lynching” of Democrat rivals led to his recent resignation.


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As reported by AP News , the office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin confirmed that Dietrich was in fact resigning following a public demand for it by Youngkin and other officials. The situation came to a head last Friday when the Republican Party of Hampton posted a message on Facebook to address the controversy (seen above), calling Dietrich out for using, in their words, “abhorrent and unacceptable racist language that has no place in our Party or our Commonwealth.”

More info on what was unearthed below, via AP:

“The group included a screenshot of the apparent post, which was dated Feb. 17, 2021, and appeared to have been removed or made private by Monday. The screenshot included language criticizing Lloyd Austin, the nation’s first Black secretary of defense, and retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who was tapped by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to review the Capitol’s security after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

‘We are being forced into a corner by these enemies of the People,’ the post said. ‘If it is civil war they want, they will get it in spades. Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Following Dietrich’s initial refusal to resign after receiving widespread backlash, Youngkin doubled down on his request this past Saturday by tweeting, “As governor, I serve all Virginians. I won’t accept racism in our Commonwealth or our party. The abhorrent words of a Hampton Roads official are beyond unacceptable and have no place in Virginia. It’s time to resign.”

One down, a countless amount more to go.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Elections#Racial Injustice#Racism#Democrat#Instagram Twitter#Ap News#Party#Commonwealth#First Black#Army#House#Capitol
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed for Republican Lawmakers to Overturn the Election, Too

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday. In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

578
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy