Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education this week approved changes to the district’s alternative education program. An original proposed motion from school officials stated that the district’s program would be moved from Sturgis Central Commons to Sturgis High School and operated as an SHS program. Feedback would be requested from current alternative education students related to program changes such as renaming the program, classroom furnishings, and daycare options. Also in the motion was approval of Continental Flooring Company...

STURGIS, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO