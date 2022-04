GENESEE COUNTY, MI—A familiar face has announced she is running for a soon-to-be-vacant bench seat in Genesee County’s 7th Circuit Court. Rebecca Jurva-Brinn, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for the past 16 years, announced earlier this month she is running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Duncan M. Beagle when he retires at the end of 2022.

