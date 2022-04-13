ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Report Functional Ice Cream Market Overview, Demand, Industry Size, Business Regional Forecast (2020-2028).

 2 days ago

The MRFR report suggests that the global market for functional ice creams is estimated to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.56% over the assessment timeframe. The report further predicts the market will acquire USD 319.8 million by 2028. The functional ice cream market is still in its...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sourdough Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Sourdough Bread Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sourdough market is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.37% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the sourdough market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing health concerns will facilitate the sourdough market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts

Lack of Understanding Holds Back Digital Payments Innovation

Adopting the latest technologies can help firms keep their businesses operating smoothly while benefiting customer and supplier relationships. However, several key challenges prevent firms from seeing the full benefits digital innovation has to offer. One of the greatest barriers is a lack of understanding of the benefits. That’s the No....
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Jeeves Raises $180M Series C at $2.1B Valuation

FinTech infrastructure platform Jeeves raised $180 million in a Series C funding round led by China’s Tencent that puts the startup’s valuation at an estimated $2.1 billion, according to a blog post on Tuesday (March 22). Additional backers in the round include GIC, Stanford University, a16z, CRV, Silicon...
MARKETS
Variety

‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Squid Game’ Prove Viability of Asian Content as Netflix Is Tipped for Strong Regional Growth – Study

Click here to read the full article. The success of Korean shows “Vincenzo” and “Squid Game” and Japanese anime such as “Attack on Titan” are justifying Netflix’s heavy spending on Asian film and TV content. The streaming giant is forecast to grow its revenues in the Asia-Pacific region by 24% in the current year as subscriber numbers swell by 20%, according to new research, from Singapore based consultancy Media Partners Asia. That optimism stands in contrast to investment sentiment in January when Netflix announced its December quarter and 2021 full year data and a spooked the financial community with a cautious (global)...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Foot Locker Taps Hasbro Branded Entertainment Exec as First President of Global Brands

Click here to read the full article. Foot Locker has tapped Samantha Lomow as president of global brands, a new role for the retailer. Lomow joins the New York-based athletic retailer from Hasbro, where she most recently served as president of branded entertainment. She brings over 25 years of experience across consumer products, entertainment, and licensing, Foot Locker said in an announcement on Monday. Lomow will report directly to Frank Bracken, EVP and COO, and will oversee Foot Locker’s global brand portfolio and operating divisions across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The retailer said Lomow will work closely as part of the...
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

This modular power tool system is user-centered to adapt to changing needs

Atlas is a user-centered power tool system meant to adapt to changing needs through a modular design. As technology advances, the expectations of consumers become more demanding. Technology has made instant gratification the standard, turning many of us onto modular designs that are meant to adapt to our changing needs.
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Industry, We Must Get Prepared for New Regulations

Click here to read the full article. While waste from the packaging or electronics sectors has been strictly regulated for years, the fashion and apparel industry’s waste problem has never been seriously addressed, until now. New important changes in policy at European and national levels are going to deeply affect the textile sector. But are our products and systems prepared to meet the new requirements? Europe will become the first continent in the world to introduce regulation to improve circularity of textiles, curb overproduction, empower consumers to make more responsible choices and make fashion brands accountable for their massive waste problem....
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Digital bank Umba raises $15M, plans to expand into three new African markets

We’ve covered a host of these platforms in the past. Their overarching pitch is to provide financial services to the underserved market, so their customers essentially overlap. In the latest development, Umba, a digital banking platform operating in Lagos, Nigeria, has raised $15 million in Series A funding. The news comes almost two years since the fintech raised a seed round of $2 million.
ECONOMY
pymnts

GoSolo Opens One-Stop Shop for Global Startups Entering UK Market

GoSolo, which offers business accounts, will now be available for international entrepreneurs looking to base a business and its bank accounts in the U.K., the company announced Tuesday (April 12). In a company blog post, GoSolo said it is made for “entrepreneurs, founders and people who dream of running a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

India Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?

Click here to read the full article. India will be temporarily waiving duties on cotton imports in response to skyrocketing raw material prices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Shahi Exports' Raghavan Ramanujam on Vertical Integration, Tech Investments & Social ImpactNike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
TechRadar

More and more companies want built-in hardware security

Intel has published the results from a global study on the choices that companies are making around security for their hardware and software vendors. The survey, based on speaking to 1,406 people across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, found almost all businesses prioritise vendors that focus on security.
COMPUTERS

