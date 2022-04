UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO