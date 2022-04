Interview with David Casey, Co-founder and CEO of ReSource Protocol, about the future of stablecoins, DeFi, NFTs. We caught up with David Casey, Co-founder and CEO of ReSource Protocol, for a quick chat where we tried to pick his brains as much as possible. And as expected, we received some amazing insights from him regarding the crypto and DeFi industry. He spoke about the ReSource Protocol, the problem they are trying to solve, and more. In addition, David also shared his thoughts on stablecoins and their future. He also mentioned a few developments in the crypto, DeFi, and NFT space that have caught his attention.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO