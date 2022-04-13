ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fishermen rescue girls swept out to sea

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree fishermen in California decided to stay...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
KFVS12

Rescue groups asks public to keep eye out for missing boater

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A rescue group that helped search for a missing boater is asking the public to keep an eye out. Tyler Morgan, 23, has not been seen since he went overboard during a delivery on the Ohio River near Wickliffe earlier in March. A group called Geaux...
WICKLIFFE, KY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCBD

US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours

ISLAMORADA, Fl. (CNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue a Cuban man who was stranded at sea for 26 hours near the Florida Keys. Elian Lopez, from Varadero, Cuba, was located Wednesday about 15 miles south of Islamorada, Florida. According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was found on a piece of a sailing surfboard, wearing a life jacket.
ISLAMORADA, FL
WTVM

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her. In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to...
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Out To Sea#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

5 rescued from roof of home in Whitehall Twp. fire

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Lehigh County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of South Third Street in Whitehall Township. The fire chief said police officers and firefighters helped five people get down from the roof. He said the...
WHITEHALL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy