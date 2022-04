The Sumter County Fair’s animal stalls are cleaned and the rides packed up, but students came home with plenty of cash. The fair’s Market Sale shows on March 12 brought thousands to students and their clubs, with area residents and businesses spending lavishly on animals reared by local youth. Students and programs typically earn $800,000 from animal sales, said Erin Munz, president of the Sumter County Fair, but sales were high this year, bringing in more than $1.14 million on sale night without add-ons, additional donations on top of an animal’s sale price. Thousands of dollars were taken home for the South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School FFA chapters and members. The Villages High School FFA chapter and 4-H Club members also earned big.

