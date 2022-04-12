ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

MHPS: Food Service Substitute

By morganktlo
KTLO
 3 days ago

MHPS is accepting applications for Food...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Forrest County inmates learn job-ready food service skills

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Inmates at the Forrest County Correctional Facility (FCCF) are participating in a program that prepares them for a job in the food service industry. Aramark Corporation’s IN2WORK (I2W) program is eight-weeks long and provides inmates an opportunity for a second chance through education and employment. The program is designed to […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Food Service Workers Reach Tentative Agreement With MPS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools, who overwhelmingly voted last week to authorize a strike, say they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the district. At the same time, educators are well into the second week of their own strike. “The contributions these staff provide to each school community and the district are invaluable, especially to our students who depend on their hard work to get the tasty, nutritious meals they need to fuel their bodies and healthy growth,” MPS Superintendent Ed Graff said. “SEIU employees have been key throughout the pandemic, serving on the front lines distributing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foodsafetynews.com

Extension service offers food safety webinar for volunteers

The Penn State Extension service is offering a webinar next week for volunteers who help prepare and serve food for nonprofit organizations. The session is open to people outside the state. The webinar is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 22. The webinar is titled, “Cooking...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Mhps#Contact Information
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MPS food service workers set to join strike

Daily picket lines continue outside the Minneapolis School District’s (MPS) offices in the second week of the Minneapolis Teacher’s Federation (MFT) strike. The more than 4,500 educators on strike gained a new ally on Tuesday, as the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 284 chapter, which provides the meals for MPS, announced their intent to also go on strike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs19news

Accepting applications for program bringing local food to schools

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for a program to bring locally-produced foods to schools. According to a release, the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program will provide up to $200 million for states to buy local food for school meal programs.
AGRICULTURE
Government Technology

University of Idaho Launches Food Delivery Robot Service

(TNS) — Food delivery robots are now carrying online orders across the University of Idaho's campus. UI's new dining provider, Chartwells Higher Education, partnered with San Francisco-based Starship Technologies in December to bring 15 of the robots to Moscow. They can deliver meals and drinks within a 4-mile radius from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe.
IDAHO STATE
marketplace.org

Online shopping comes to federal food assistance programs, but it’s complicated

The pandemic sent grocery shoppers online like never before, and federal food assistance programs are trying to keep up. The main food stamp program, known as SNAP — for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — rolled out online shopping pre-pandemic, and it’s now available in almost every state. That hasn’t been the case for WIC, the acronym for women, infants and children. WIC is a similar program that gives credit to moms and kids for healthy foods, like milk, fruits and vegetables.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy