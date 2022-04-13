Iowans deserve a seat at the table

This year VSECU will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and in honor of that occasion the CEO and board of directors have decided it is time to merge VSECU out of existence. We’re being told that the work that has been done over the past 75 years to build VSECU into one of Vermont’s most important credit unions, should now be handed over to New England Federal Credit Union. The letter that was sent to all members to justify this action boils down to a simple “bigger is better” argument.

