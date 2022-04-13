Iowans deserve a seat at the table

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A change is coming to Iowa that will make it easier for people with some disabilities, and their families, to travel. Nancy Curtis Baker, from Polk County, said she has two people in her life that require adult-sized changing tables. “My six-year-old son Charlie as...
The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
“...Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching,” wrote David Dietrich on Facebook. After a racist Facebook post was discovered, David Dietrich, the Hampton Electoral Board Chair, has resigned, and his name has also been removed from the Electoral Board web page.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
This year VSECU will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and in honor of that occasion the CEO and board of directors have decided it is time to merge VSECU out of existence. We’re being told that the work that has been done over the past 75 years to build VSECU into one of Vermont’s most important credit unions, should now be handed over to New England Federal Credit Union. The letter that was sent to all members to justify this action boils down to a simple “bigger is better” argument.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans filing for unemployment for the first time is increasing. Over 1,600 people made initial claims for benefits last week, which is a 16% jump from the week before. At the same time, the number of people filing for long-term unemployment dropped....
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Last month, inflation in the U.S. hit nearly 8%—a 40-year high as the Dow Jones pulled back from it's high earlier this year. It's a situation Steve and Jill Struve are watching closely. That's because retirement is just around the corner. "Next 10...
Marion YMCA forced to close for the weekend due to fire. The Marion Fire Department says a fire in a mechanical room at the YMCA has forced it to close. Wind, low humidity fuel several wildfires in Texas. Updated: 1 hour ago. The state of Texas is dealing with multiple...
Southside Oklahoma City's State Representative Mickey Dollens, HD-93, plans to take on the massive out-of-state real estate companies.
The post Rep. Dollens plans legislative fight against corporate interests in housing appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Comments / 0