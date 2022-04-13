ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans deserve a seat at the table

lmgraphic.com
 2 days ago

Just a week out from what is supposed to be...

lmgraphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
VTDigger

VSECU deserves to stay in business

This year VSECU will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and in honor of that occasion the CEO and board of directors have decided it is time to merge VSECU out of existence. We’re being told that the work that has been done over the past 75 years to build VSECU into one of Vermont’s most important credit unions, should now be handed over to New England Federal Credit Union. The letter that was sent to all members to justify this action boils down to a simple “bigger is better” argument.
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Seat At The Table#Iowans
KCCI.com

Over 1,600 Iowans file for unemployment

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans filing for unemployment for the first time is increasing. Over 1,600 people made initial claims for benefits last week, which is a 16% jump from the week before. At the same time, the number of people filing for long-term unemployment dropped....
IOWA STATE
WQAD

The advice experts have for Iowans retiring amid inflation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Last month, inflation in the U.S. hit nearly 8%—a 40-year high as the Dow Jones pulled back from it's high earlier this year. It's a situation Steve and Jill Struve are watching closely. That's because retirement is just around the corner. "Next 10...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowans audition on Sunday's episode of American Idol

Marion YMCA forced to close for the weekend due to fire. The Marion Fire Department says a fire in a mechanical room at the YMCA has forced it to close. Wind, low humidity fuel several wildfires in Texas. Updated: 1 hour ago. The state of Texas is dealing with multiple...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy