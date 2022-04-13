Track teams place first at West Hancock

(Avoca) AHSTW is ranked #6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Boys Soccer Coaches Association. The Vikings are off to a 3-1 start. AHSTW began the season with three straight wins before a 4-1 setback to Van Meter on Monday. Coach James Johnson says, “I think as a whole we’ve done a really good job. We had a lot of question marks to start the year with new faces and lack of experience in certain positions. We’ve really stepped up well with the exception of Monday we had a little trip. That gives us something to learn from and try to get better.”

AVOCA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO