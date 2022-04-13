ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, IA

Track teams place first at West Hancock

 2 days ago

The 2022 track and field season got off to a strong...

Newton Daily News

PCM boys track finishes sixth at East Marshall

LE GRAND — Aidan Anderson scored a pair of top-three finishes, Gavin Fenton and Griffin Olson doubled up in the 400 hurdles and then helped the Mustangs place third in the shuttle hurdle relay and PCM’s boys track and field team took sixth at the Mustang Relays on Monday.
LE GRAND, IA
Hancock, IA
Western Iowa Today

Quick start for AHSTW boys soccer

(Avoca) AHSTW is ranked #6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Boys Soccer Coaches Association. The Vikings are off to a 3-1 start. AHSTW began the season with three straight wins before a 4-1 setback to Van Meter on Monday. Coach James Johnson says, “I think as a whole we’ve done a really good job. We had a lot of question marks to start the year with new faces and lack of experience in certain positions. We’ve really stepped up well with the exception of Monday we had a little trip. That gives us something to learn from and try to get better.”
AVOCA, IA
KWQC

Storm fall to Marksmen 3-2 in game one of playoff series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fayetteville Marksmen beat the Quad City Storm 3-2 in game one of the best of three playoff series. Game two will be in Fayetteville on Friday followed by game three Saturday if necessary.
