Dolphin attacks trainer during Miami Seaquarium performance

A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her reaction to the recent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City, and the terrifying anticipation she felt before she could confirm that her kids were alright. During Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host discussed the scary...
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium have promised extensive checks on the health of all their animals, including an orca that has called the attraction home for decades. At a news conference held Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the change in ownership.
A passenger on a recent JetBlue flight was removed after some extremely bizarre behavior that included him refusing to wear his mask, using the lavatory twice before takeoff, asking a flight attendant to join him in the lavatory, and attempting to fight another passenger. The bizarre incident was partially captured...
Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
Grease actor Eddie Deezen was arrested again earlier this month. He allegedly forced his way into a Maryland nursing home on April 8 and refused to leave when an employee told him to. Deezen, 65, was previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in September 2021 after he refused to leave a Maryland restaurant.
A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
A teenager who vanished nearly three years ago in California was found alive outside of a gas station in Utah last week, authorities said. Connerjack Oswalt, who has autism, went missing in Clearlake on Sept. 28, 2019, when he was 16 years old. He was reported missing to the Clearlake Police Department the following day.
