Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

Chris Miller will take the reins of NBC’s venerable “Tonight Show,” stepping in as showrunner as the current one, Jamie Granet-Bederman, takes a step back. Miller joins the program from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where he served as one of the executive producers. He has ties to Fallon, having worked for Flower Films, the production company launched by Barrymore and her partner, Nancy Juvonen. Juvonen is Fallon’s wife, and she made some popular appearances on “Tonight” during the pandemic, when the show went into an “at home” production that featured its host and his family hunkering down away from the “Tonight” set at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 DAYS AGO