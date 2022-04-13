Trending home and fashion essentials for under $45

Half the fun of getting out and enjoying winter activities is the pleasure of coming back to a warm, inviting shelter that protects you from the cold. To that effect, the Danish, who live in a climate that’s damp and chilly for most of the year, have coined the term “hygge” (pronounced hoo-guh), which simply means “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” To lean all the way in, you need a bevy of cozy winter essentials.
