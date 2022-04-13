ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending home and fashion essentials for under $45

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY to share...

www.today.com

whowhatwear

Every Fashion Person I Know Has This Denim Trend in Their Closet

There are a few specific staples the majority of fashion people I know seem to own. In the denim realm, this includes that tried-and-true jeans style that has a higher waist and a looser fit in the leg area. Basically, when I asked my fellow fashion editors about their favorite denim silhouettes, this was the cut that every single one mentioned is in their offerings. When I look through my Saved folder on IG, this looser denim style (often in a lighter wash) is the key piece in many of my favorite looks.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

14 Household Cleaning Essentials You Need Under Your Sink

Let the spring cleaning commence. But wait, you have to make sure you have all the right cleaning supplies to actually have a successful spring cleaning (or cleaning any time of the year). If you're wondering what cleaning essentials you should always have on head, we got you. Here are the 14 types of cleaning products you should have at all times and some specific products to add to cart.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Centre Daily

Cozy Winter Essentials to Bring Hygge Home

Half the fun of getting out and enjoying winter activities is the pleasure of coming back to a warm, inviting shelter that protects you from the cold. To that effect, the Danish, who live in a climate that’s damp and chilly for most of the year, have coined the term “hygge” (pronounced hoo-guh), which simply means “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” To lean all the way in, you need a bevy of cozy winter essentials.
HOME & GARDEN
TODAY.com

From freezer trays to organizers, 21 trending kitchen tools to make cooking easy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Here are 6 ways to treat dark spots, according to a dermatologist

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

‘No tip, no trip’: Video appears to show delivery orders piling up for non-tipping customers

Should you tip your delivery driver before your food gets delivered?. It's a good idea if you don't want it sitting around for hours, according to a viral TikTok video. A video posted on Sunday by a user named Steven Liang, who claims to deliver for DoorDash, shows what looks like a pile of bags filled with food orders that have allegedly been sitting there for hours because no driver will take them since no tip was included.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a joyful reunion between a husky and her owner amid the devastation in Ukraine; and Courteney Cox trying a viral Instagram filter that allows fans to transform their faces into their favorite character from “Friends.”April 10, 2022.
PETS
TODAY.com

Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Flapjacks come unstuck as tribunal rules the treats are too chewy and 'not celebratory enough' to be classified as cakes, costing manufacturers millions in tax

Today's flapjacks have been determined to be sweets and not cakes in a tax tribunal on account of them not being eaten for afternoon tea, in a decision that is expected to cost manufacturers millions. Ensuring their baked goods are classified as cakes is hugely significant for manufacturers, on account...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Stumped on what to cook this week? Here are 5 easy, family-friendly recipe ideas

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY. We regularly go into the work week committed to the idea of preparing all sorts of home-cooked breakfasts, healthy lunches and...
RECIPES

