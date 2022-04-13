Golf teams do well at first meet of the season

Morgan Hoffmann’s wild path back to the PGA Tour led him to Harbour Town, where he got off to a great start Thursday afternoon, birdieing two of his first five holes at the RBC Heritage. With his ankles peeking out of his joggers and his hair tied up at...
The Lehigh Acres Kiwanis will hold its Scholarship Golf Tournament next Saturday and a few spots still remain open if you are looking to take part. “Not all scrambles are alike and we promise this one is like no other you’ve ever played in,” organizers said. The tourney...
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Senior Friends Volunteers and staff met Thursday morning with Mountain State Golf Classic representatives for the presentation of its annual proceeds check. The Mountain State Golf Classic, an annual event which has run for decades, began partnering with local programs and businesses throughout...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Cameron Young’s recent play didn’t scream contender heading into the first round of the RBC Heritage. He missed the cut in last week’s Masters. Didn’t get out of pool play in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Missed the cut in The Players Championship. That means he hasn’t played on a Saturday in five weeks.
A smiling Bryson DeChambeau, with his right hand giving a thumbs up and his left arm in a black sling, confirmed that he had “successful left wrist surgery on my fractured hook of the hamate” Thursday. DeChambeau has been battling injuries for most of 2022. Prior to the...
At 52, Omar Uresti became the second-oldest PGA Professional Championship winner last year when he took the title at the Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Uresti was only behind Hall of Famer Sam Snead, who was 59 when he won in 1971, and the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Home Oil Charity Golf Tournament is around the corner. The 33rd edition of the event will again raise money for the Wiregrass United Way. Fifty-two teams will compete at Highland Oaks Golf Course on the Friday of Mother’s Day weekend. Forty-eight teams are...
Tiger Woods just added another golf tournament to his schedule. The 46-year-old, who has won 15 golf major championships, will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland, according to USA Today. The tournament takes place ten days before The Open Championship. Following the 2022 Masters, Woods...
