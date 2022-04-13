ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Mayor Eric Adams joins TODAY with a message for New Yorkers...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot meets with NYC Mayor Adams in search of solutions to crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overall crime in Chicago is up 34 percent so far this year – in particular with motor vehicle thefts, an issue we've been covering for months, up 44 percent. Robberies - another crime we've been monitoring – are up 10 percent. On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a search for solutions. Mayor Adams was inaugurated on New Year's Day. He is a former Brooklyn Borough president, New York State senator, and New York City police officer. Friday marked his first visit to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams imposes new fire safety rules in NYC

NEW YORK -- More than two months after the tragic Bronx high-rise fire that killed more than two dozen people, Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order that creates new fire safety rules in the city.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Sunday, officials are now keeping tabs on every building.Memorial flowers have wilted and windows of empty apartments are boarded. Life will never be the same at Twin Parks North West, where 17 people died on Jan. 9 from a fire.At a nearby mosque, imam Musa Kabba said many surviving tenants are distraught and have moved away."It's our family, our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Kisha Walker

NYC Mayor Eric Adams to Lift Mask Mandate for Students 5 Years- Old and Under Beginning April 4, 2022

NEW YORK, New York - New York City's youngest students have joined the freedom that upper-level students now enjoy, the freedom from wearing face masks in school. The celebratory news came to light today, Tuesday, March 22,2022 when Mayor Eric Adams announced the decision in the midst of his concern over a new variant of COVID-19 which is signaling to be the cause of a slight incline in cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Mayor#Nypd#New Yorkers

Comments / 0

Community Policy