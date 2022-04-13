Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

NEW YORK -- More than two months after the tragic Bronx high-rise fire that killed more than two dozen people, Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order that creates new fire safety rules in the city.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Sunday, officials are now keeping tabs on every building.Memorial flowers have wilted and windows of empty apartments are boarded. Life will never be the same at Twin Parks North West, where 17 people died on Jan. 9 from a fire.At a nearby mosque, imam Musa Kabba said many surviving tenants are distraught and have moved away."It's our family, our...

