Dinner and Auction Set to Support Sarah’s House of Maine

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO