Baseball Scoreboard: April 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant under Fonso White, Seth Coffing is now taking the reigns as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys basketball program the school announced on Thursday. Coffing was previously the head coach at Garrett High School for a season and a half (2015-17). He posted a […]
A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
------------------------------------------------------------ Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE . Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers.
Toledo boxer Albert ‘Prince’ Bell celebrates emerges victorious by unanimous decision against Martin Diaz in a match at the Glass City Center on Friday night. Click the image above to view the gallery.
DOWAGIAC — With the wind howling throughout the match, visiting Bridgman and Dowagiac had to settle for a 1-1 tie in their Thursday non-conference soccer match. Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes of play as shots at the goal were consistently carried away from the keepers by sustained winds of more than 20 mph.
Lenawee County’s golf coaches have a lot to be excited about this season. With a number of returning golfers, all-county performers and some new faces with a lot of potential, it could be a big season for local golfers. Here’s a preview:. ADDISON. Head coach: Michael Schwartz. Top...
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 4-10, Stroudsburg's Natalie Berwick and Pleasant Valley's Andrew Meitzler!. Monroe County's top pitcher in 2021, Berwick racked up 13 strikeouts over eight innings between a six-inning complete came shutout and two innings in relief. Her ERA for the week was 1.75, and Berwick went 3-10 (.300) from the plate with a double, a walk and two stolen bases.
Three Westmoreland teams remained among the undefeated in the WPIAL through Tuesday’s action. Hempfield improved to 4-0 with a home win over Seneca Valley and stayed atop Section 1-6A at 2-0. Penn-Trafford had a 7-0 mark and was 3-0 and tied with Thomas Jefferson for the top spot in Section 2-5A.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc High School announced Kaleb Forr will be its next head football coach. Forr is a 2014 graduate from Saginaw Valley State University where he was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at center. Forr served as the Head Strength Coach for Holland...
Comments / 0