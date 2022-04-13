Baseball Scoreboard: April 12

DOWAGIAC — With the wind howling throughout the match, visiting Bridgman and Dowagiac had to settle for a 1-1 tie in their Thursday non-conference soccer match. Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes of play as shots at the goal were consistently carried away from the keepers by sustained winds of more than 20 mph.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO