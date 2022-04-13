ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Admits It Would Be a ‘Big Step’ to Date Someone ‘Age-Appropriate’ in ‘Kardashians’ Episode

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Setting the bar high? Scott Disick admitted it would be a “big step” to date anyone “age-appropriate” in episode 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians .

The Talentless founder, 38, had an in-depth conversation with pal Khloé Kardashian in the episode, which airs on Thursday, April 14. In their exchange, he jokingly added that he wasn’t interested in anybody over 30 years old. However, he later said that age doesn’t matter in a romance as long as he loves the person.

A Breakdown of Scott Disick's Complicated Dating History

“Honestly, I think for the first time in my life it’s finally starting to change now that Kourtney [Kardashian] has her life with Travis [Barker] ,” Scott explained. “As hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

Later, the Flip it Like Disick star confessed he would rather be around the whole family — including the Blink-182 drummer, 46 — than not at all, adding that it was “hurtful” to be left out of plans.

However, Khloé, 37, thought it was “best” without Scott around Kourtney, 42, and Travis because of how affectionate they always were around each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PC50_0f84IaAq00

“Everyone knows he’s still in love with Kourtney,” the Good American founder added in the episode. “It’s not a secret.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade from 2006 to 2015. They share children Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick . The Poosh founder later moved on with model Younes Bendjima in 2016, but they split in 2018. By late 2020, she started dating Travis and they went public with their romance in February 2021. After nearly a year of PDA moments and blended family excursions with each other’s kids, the “All the Small Things” rocker popped the question in October 2021.

For Scott’s part, he was in a relationship with Sofia Richie , who was 15 years younger than him, from 2017 to 2020. Next, he dated 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin from October 2020 to September 2021. Since then, he was spotted hanging out with multiple women through the end of 2021 into early 2022, including models Hana Cross and Bella Banos and Too Hot to Handle ’s Holly Scarfone . He has most recently been out and about with model Rebecca Donaldson , whom he brought as a plus one to the Kardashians April 7 premiere in Los Angeles.

They're So Cool! See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Full Timeline

When it comes to his love life, Kourtney doesn’t have any ill will toward her ex. A source exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, April 11, that she is “ so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age.”

“She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well,” the insider said. “It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens.”

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Hana Cross
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Good American
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Francis Chrisley, 'Chrisley Knows Best' Favorite, Has Died

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd's mother Nanny Faye. "She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy