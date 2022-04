The Yankees’ offense really should have cashed in on more of their opportunities last night. They probably could’ve topped six runs. But to me, losses do hurt a tiny a bit less when they’re primarily caused by absolutely elite hitters doing absolutely elite hitter things. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoked both Gerrit Cole and Jonathan Loáisiga and lit up Yankee Stadium with a trio of homers. It was rude of him. Now, the Yankees will have to try to split the four-game set behind Luis Severino tonight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO