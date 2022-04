A former Kentucky clerk who in 2015 headlines for refusing to grant marriage licenses to two gay couples has been found guilty of violating their constitutional rights. Rolling Stone reports U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky on Friday ruled that Kim Davis, who served as the clerk of Rowan County until 2018, avoided the 2015 US Supreme Court ruling Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in the United States, when denying marriage licenses for David Ermold and David Moore among others.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO