Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge officer stabbed while responding to traffic call

By Blayke Roznowski
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge police officer is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times while responding to a traffic issue early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to 1100 W. 44th Avenue around 1 a.m. for a report of a suspicious U-Haul that had hit a fence at the Prospect RV Park, according to Sara Spaulding, the public information officer and communications manager for the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Two officers approached the driver, and one of them was stabbed multiple times.

The other officer was able to take the man who stabbed the officer into custody.

Fellow officers helped to provide medical care to the injured officer before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

The officer, who was identified as Officer Allan Fischer, a 20-year veteran of the force, had to undergo surgery but is now recovering and reported to be in good spirits, according to the police department spokesperson.

Spaulding said one of the stab wounds resulted in "major blood loss at the scene" and if other officers hadn't stepped in, there was a high likelihood the officer would have died.

"Our officers train for worst case scenario," she said. "They come to scenes with a plan if things were to go sideways so they're as prepared as they can be but sometimes terrible things happen and in this case we're just very thankful that this officer was transported quickly and treated quickly at the hospital."

The U-Haul turned out to be stolen, according to police. It has since been towed from the scene.

Wheat Ridge police confirmed later Wednesday morning that the suspect is 29-year-old Andre Jones. He's facing a charge of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Spaulding said in the last five years, she has no recollection of a severe injury like this to an officer.

CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

