ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Announces Upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

By Breck Riley
breezynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next two weeks, The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies at seven of the nine COVID/Emergency Relief Facilities (CERF) across the Tribal communities. Tribal officials, along with project partners, will be on hand to celebrate the completion of the CERF buildings in the Standing Pine, Red...

www.breezynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WLBT

Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman

CHARLESTON, Miss. (WMC) - Human remains discovered in Mississippi were identified Wednesday as a missing Memphis woman who disappeared in November 2021. Memphis police say the remains, found in Charleston, were identified as 27-year-old Ashley McDonald. She was last seen on Nov. 25 on Knight Trail Circle and was reported...
CHARLESTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Bogue Chitto, MS
City
Philadelphia, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Columbus, MS
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choctaw#Reinforced Concrete#Rural Communities#Tribal#Cerf#Ppe#The Choctaw Health Center
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Man breaks record for catching largest blue catfish in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Overnight storms cause damage in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms moved through Mississippi in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The storms caused damage in Copiah County. The awning of Ashley’s 51 Stop on U.S. 51 in Wesson was damaged in the storm. Pictures showed the wind caused the awning to tilt. A tree also fell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy