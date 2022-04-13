ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates hold moment of silence for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tuesday marked the home opener for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team took a moment of silence before the game in remembrance of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was killed on Saturday when he was hit by a dump truck while crossing an interstate on foot in South Florida.

Haskins joined the Steelers just ahead of the start of the 2021 season and was looking to rebuild his career in Pittsburgh. After spending his first season with the team as the No. 3 quarterback, Haskins was in the mix to battle for the starting spot this season with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

By all accounts, anyone who knew Haskins liked him. He seemed to have a positivity that was infectious and in a league where the negative can be overemphasized, was a genuinely good guy working hard to not only get his career on track but be an example to others.

