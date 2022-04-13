Fulton County Title Office closure announced

The City of Sedalia will close South Mildred Avenue from East 12th Street to East 16th Street to through traffic from 8 a.m. Mon. Mar. 28 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28. The Public Works Water Division is working with a resident on a project resulting in the roadway being unavailable to through traffic during this period as equipment will be across the roadway.
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — With crime on the rise, law enforcement agencies have been working hard to fill open positions. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosted a job expo at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School to encourage people to apply. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
(Greenfield) The Adair County Road Department is notifying the public of a road closure next month. The County is closing roughly 3.41 miles of Pinewood Avenue, 1.5 miles north of Orient, to replace two box culverts. The construction project starts today and is expected to last three-to-four weeks. A detour will be in place.
CANTON—The Fulton County 4-H Federation recently hosted a county-wide 4-H skating party for 4-H members and their families at Skateland in Canton on March 12. There were a 115 youth and adults who enjoyed two hours of skating, snacks, prizes, and camaraderie. Monetary donations were collected to benefit the...
LEWISTOWN—Fulton County Clerk & Recorder, Patrick O’Brian said all established party candidates have filed for office in Fulton County for the primary election, June 28. This year, according to O’Brian, there are three county wide offices up for election including Fulton County Sheriff, County Treasurer and County Clerk & Recorder.
Comments / 0