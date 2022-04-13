Fulton County Title Office closure announced

The City of Sedalia will close South Mildred Avenue from East 12th Street to East 16th Street to through traffic from 8 a.m. Mon. Mar. 28 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28. The Public Works Water Division is working with a resident on a project resulting in the roadway being unavailable to through traffic during this period as equipment will be across the roadway.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO