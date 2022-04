Train buffs may want to mark their calendars for railroad-related events that are slated for Cheyenne in mid-May as part of Cheyenne Railroad Heritage Days. The Sherman Hill Train Show, presented by the Sherman Hill Model Train Club, is coming to the Archer Complex on May 14-15. The hours on Saturday, May 14 will be 9-5, and it will run from 10-4 on May 15. Admission is $10 for adults, and kids under 12 get in free.

