Apple releases three new Beats Studio Buds colors

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released Beats Studio Buds in Sunset Pink, Moon Gray, and Ocean Blue, with all three colors now available through the Apple Store. Three new colors have joined the Beats Studio Buds lineup and customers can start ordering...

