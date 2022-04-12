Apple releases three new Beats Studio Buds colors

Apple’s Mac laptops and desktops have long had a home on the desks of creative professionals, but the introduction of the Mac Studio (starts at $1,999, $3,199 as tested) may be the biggest move Apple has ever made that’s aimed so squarely at creators. This is an absolute powerhouse of a machine, packed into a design that’s basically a tall Mac mini. With power to rival desktop workstations, a size that makes some of the most potent mini PCs feel chunky, and an unexpectedly rich collection of ports from the famously minimalist Apple, it’s the most powerful Apple Silicon Mac we’ve seen—and we only tested the M1 Max model, not the twice-as-powerful M1 Ultra version.
