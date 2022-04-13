ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix (AZ) Firefighter Rescued After Roof Collapse in House Fire

firefighternation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Phoenix firefighter injured his leg as several firefighters got caught in a roof collapse Tuesday morning. Firefighters...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

One person injured, cat rescued after house fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — One person was injured after a house fire in Lincoln on Sunday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire and people needing to be rescued near South 19th and F streets. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire on the front of the structure upon arrival.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
CBS Miami

Massive Fire Causes Partial Roof Collapse At Fort Lauderdale Home

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A rapidly developing fire caused the partial collapse of a roof on a large three-story home. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, around 12:40 p.m. they received a call about the fire at 1817 SE 17th Street. Arriving fire crews saw flames coming from the 8,000 square foot home. Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the inside, but when flames went through the roof they switched to a defensive operation to try and keep it contained as they efforted to put it out. When the roof partially collapsed, several firefighters were pulled from the home, no injuries were reported. More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze. “One of the challenges we face is that we don’t have access to the back of the house. So, our fireboat becomes a very vital asset in this type of scenario,” said Stephen Gollan with Fort Lauderdale Fire. Fire rescue said they believe the fire was started by construction crews working on the roof. “We’re told the torch workers were using caught something in the attic on of fire and by the time 911 was called, the blaze was already making its way through the home.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

More than 100 cats in need of rescue after house fire

Rochester, N.Y. - A recent house fire left more than 100 cats in need of rescue. Rescuers say the cats were found walking on debris and broken glass. They believe the cats were being dumped at the property and the situation got out of control. The estimated cost for veterinary...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fundraiser for Greendale firefighter after house fire

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Greendale firefighter continues to recover after a fire at his own home. He and his family were safe, but they lost everything. A fundraiser for that firefighter, Lt. Mike Schmitt, and his family was held at Root River Center on Friday night, March 25. "By the...
GREENDALE, WI
ValleyCentral

Fire collapses barn roof in Willacy County

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to contain a fire that is threatening farm equipment near San Perlita. According to authorities, a fire was reported at Dewitt Farms northeast of San Perlita around 2:33 p.m. The fire collapsed the roof of a barn on the farm and is threatening several tractors and other […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy