Texas State

Traffic deaths spike in highway work zones

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of Transportation wants motorists to be aware of dangerous conditions in road...

CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon on Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near South Strand Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported. Traffic could be seen backed up in the southbound lanes […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

$50,000 in federal funding supports Minnesota Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic patrols

(The Center Square) – Minnesota State Patrol will continue targeting speeding and criminal activity in the Twin Cities through Aug. 24, the department announced Tuesday. Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic patrols began Tuesday in the Twin Cities metro area. The agency will release a schedule of statewide efforts in greater Minnesota in the coming weeks, it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Traffic
KCRA.com

Traffic delays on Highway 99 as cows block roadway near Lodi

LODI, Calif. — There are traffic delays on Highway 99 near Lodi in San Joaquin County on Tuesday after several cows got loose and were running on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident was reported after 11 a.m. near Kettleman Lane. Video shared with KCRA...
LODI, CA
kmvt

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month. The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
YourCentralValley.com

Funding approved to work on deadly stretch of Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Transportation Commission voted to approve a package of $10 million to fund construction on a dangerous part of Highway 41. This comes as part of a larger $23 million statewide fund. “Absolutely excited. This has been a long process,” said Lorna Roush, founder of the Facebook group Widen Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
