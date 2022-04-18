ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

The New York Auto Show returns at Javits after 2 years

ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbZb1_0f83PbJ100

With a host of innovations and fresh new experiences, the 2022 New York Auto Show opened its doors to the public to kick-start the springtime automotive selling season. The Show runs April 15-24 at the fully expanded Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The New York Auto Show includes innovative new displays from dozens of car companies including hundreds of new 2022 and 2023 models. Also for '22, the Show has lined up a host of new engagements for the public including a dedicated multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track, an all-new Automotive Aftermarket Experience and for the first time a personal Micro Mobility Expo to showcase the latest in electric 'last mile' transportation.

The New York Auto Show will include innovative new displays from dozens of car companies including hundreds of new 2022 and 2023 models.

"We're back! In the past two years there's been so much change with new and exciting products, technology and advancements and we can't wait to again showcase the very best that the industry has to offer to potential car buyers throughout our area," said Mark Schienberg, New York Auto Show president.

The New York Auto Show features nearly an entire level of the convention center dedicated to plug-in electric vehicles, charging solutions, and consumer awareness programs. Also on Level 1 of the Javits Center, attendees will be able to explore 3-wheeled and 2-wheeled electric vehicles.

Derick Waller spoke with Ken Paul of Nissan at the NY International Auto Show.

"Today, we see a future that is electric and the New York Auto Show is once again at the leading edge of the process by which potential car buyers come to understand, desire, and ultimately purchase, the incredible products that the automobile industry has to offer," Schienberg said.

The Show's all-new indoor multi-brand EV Test Track gives consumers an opportunity to experience a wide range of electric vehicles
on a 'green' themed track built to feel like a drive in the country. Professional drivers will demonstrate the vehicles' many attributes including quick acceleration, quiet ride and numerous high-tech features while charging partners will highlight the simplicity of EV ownership through a series of informative displays.

RELATED: NYPD unveils its 1st electric car at the New York International Auto Show

Attendees will have the opportunity to ride in a wide range of electric vehicles including new models from Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Volvo, and EV start-ups INDI from California and Vietnam's VinFast. In addition, Ford and Hyundai will incorporate EV test tracks into their own displays on the main show floor so consumers can take a ride in even more electrics.

Derick Waller reports with a preview of the NY International Auto Show.

Long known as New York's largest publicly attended consumer event, the Show generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact for the City and State and the enthusiastic support by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is testimony to the Show's importance.

"The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show and its unique place as the premier automotive marketing event in the nation. No other event attracts so many potential car buyers or as much media attention. There is simply no other way to reach as many consumers in such an experiential way," John LaSorsa, New York Auto Show chairman

For more information on the show and how you can attend, please visit autoshowny.com .

Visit abc7NY.com/nyautoshow
for more coverage from Eyewitness News.

Comments / 2

Related
MotorAuthority

Chrysler rolls out updated Airflow EV concept at 2022 New York auto show

Chrysler's future is electric, and the Airflow Graphite concept unveiled on Wednesday at the 2022 New York International Auto Show is a preview of what that future will look like. The new concept is an update of an Airflow concept unveiled in January during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in...
CARS
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show revs up for 30th year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big South Florida car show is celebrating a major anniversary. The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show opened its doors for the 30th year, Thursday. The event showcases new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers and electric vehicles, as well as motorcycles and classic cars. Proceeds will...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CAR AND DRIVER

EV Startup Deus to Reveal Vayanne EV Supercar in April at NY Auto Show

A new electric startup from Austria, Deus Automobiles, will unveil its first car, the Vayanne supercar, at the New York auto show next month. Deus provided some dark teaser shots showing a low-slung car with mid-engine proportions. The Vayanne will have "technical support" from Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering. There's...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
MotorAuthority

Genesis plans US production starting with Electrified GV70

Genesis currently builds all of its vehicles in its home market of Korea, but starting this year the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group will start building cars in the U.S. Genesis on Wednesday announced that it will build the Electrified GV70 at Hyundai Motor Group's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. It's part of a $7.4 billion investment Hyundai Motor Group plans in its U.S. operations though 2025, announced last May.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicle Shows#The New York Auto Show
insideevs.com

Kia Confirms US Launch Of EV9 Three-Row Electric SUV For H2 2023

In late March, Kia announced that a production version of the EV9 large electric SUV concept would launch in Europe sometime in 2023. Now, the EV9 has been confirmed for North America as well. At the New York International Auto Show, Kia said the EV9 production model would arrive in the United States in the second half of 2023.
CARS
insideevs.com

VW Hoping To Sell 120,000 ID. Buzz Electric Vans Globally Each Year

Volkswagen's 2023 ID. Buzz will go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Europe in five-seat, standard-wheelbase configuration, with US customers to get the electric minivan in seven-seat, long-wheelbase form in 2024. That's a long time to wait for American fans of the modern-day VW Microbus, but...
CARS
96.1 The Eagle

Which Car Has the Highest Dealer Markup in New York?

A car dealership ripping you off? You don't say. Everyone knows that visiting a car dealer is going to be a headache. And especially now, when car prices have skyrocketed due to a microchip shortage, car dealers know they have the upper hand. Simply put, it's an extremely bad time...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Wants An Electric Truck For America

The tide is changing for pickup trucks, like so many other vehicles these days. More battery-powered trucks than ever are on offer, from Rivian and Ford to GM and now maybe even Volkswagen. VW has been quietly taking notes, no doubt noticing demand for electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning and small trucks like the Maverick.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Wants To Build Electric Cars In America

Like so many other automakers, Hyundai is producing more green cars than ever before. From full-on EVs to hybrids like the Hyundai Santa Fe, the automaker has quickly discovered what so many others have: consumers, especially a large portion of American consumers, want to buy electric cars. So, given the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
TheStreet

GM Restarts Output of Tesla Killer (a Bolt From the Blue?)

GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report knows that in the race for electric vehicles, every decision counts. The Detroit giant also knows that big announcements aren't enough; it must back them with actions. The automaker is determined to catch up to its two main electric-vehicle rivals, Tesla (TSLA)...
BUSINESS
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy