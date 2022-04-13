2022 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings: Another stacked class of pass catching talent

The NFL Draft is a wonderful resource to find the wide receiver help that can change a franchise’s fortunes. The past two years alone have dropped Pro Bowl talent like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja’Marr Chase into needy offenses at a fraction of the cost required to roster veteran stars.

This draft will be no different. This year’s crop of wideout talent could match 2004’s record of seven first round WR picks thanks to a deep class that may be the fastest to ever hit the NFL.

But while we know who the top guys and sleepers are, there’s plenty of doubt surrounding who will stand tallest as the first receiver selected. Both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will be the first Ohio State receivers selected in the first round since Anthony Gonzalez in 2007. Either would be a reasonable selection in the top 10. USC star Drake London is a proper combination of big, athletic, and prolific — he had more than 1,000 receiving yards in only eight games last season. Will he test out well enough at his delayed pro day to convince scouts he deserves to be WR1? Could a surprise usurper to the throne be on the way?

This is a group that will have a massive impact on the 2022 NFL season. Let’s get to know them a little better.

1

Drake London, USC

London’s position as my WR1 is tenuous based on how he runs at his pro day. He missed the Combine due to the broken ankle that ended his 2021 season. He was supposed to run at USC’s scouting extravaganza in early April, but pushed that back due to a hamstring strain suffered during rehab.

That puts a lot of pressure on his performance April 15. If he can go out and run a sub-4.5 second 40 at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he’ll assuage any doubt he can be more than just a possession receiver at the next level.

But even if he’s a tick slow, London is special. He’s a marvel with the ball in the air, not only adjusting to passes that aren’t put directly on his numbers but creating space that adds a little extra YAC in the process. This guy isn’t a receiver, he’s a factory whose sole priority is manufacturing open windows out of tight coverage:

London is a cheat code for his quarterbacks. At USC he built a trustworthy, “just throw it to my back shoulder, it’ll be fine” relationship with Kedon Slovis, Jaxson Dart, and to a lesser extent, Matt Fink. He uses his big frame to shield the ball from defenders and doesn’t shy away from contact. He has the chops to adjust back to underthrown passes and the size and vertical leap to go up and get overthrown ones — he spent some time on the Trojans’ basketball team in 2019-20, after all.

In simple terms, put the ball in his orbit and he’s going to get to it. Whatever he may lack in separation compared to the rest of his class he makes up for in innate receiving skill:

Opponents knew USC was going to spam London non-stop in its passing attack last season. He still exploded for 88 catches and 1,074 yards in seven-plus games before breaking his ankle. I understand the concerns about his quickness and ability to break off NFL cornerbacks. But London is the kind of player who makes life a million times easier for his quarterback and provides the kind of rising tide that lifts an entire offense.

As long as he isn’t glacially slow, he should be the first wideout drafted in 2022.

2

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Olave and his teammate Wilson both have strong cases to be the first wideout selected. The more experienced Buckeye — though he’s only a hair older than his teammate — earns the advantage here thanks to precise route-running, excellent ball tracking, and the kind of elite speed that should make him a contributor from the moment he takes the field on Sundays.

Olave does everything well, from breaking off defenders to improvising in hopes of helping out a scrambling quarterback to understanding and exploiting the gaps created in the defense around him. He can be a deep threat, turn screens upfield, or be a pair of reliable hands over the middle. While his ceiling may not be as high as Wilson or Alabama’s Jameson Williams, his floor is as a stable WR2 for the next decade.

He can get vertical, but brings a ton of value to his out routes, where a combination of strong hands and great body control led to plenty of toe-tapping first downs at the sideline in Columbus. This versatility means he can fit just about anywhere and make a difference. While he doesn’t finish catches as well as London, he’s built in a similar “put it in his radius and he’ll finish the job” manner.

There are negatives. He’s not huge (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), isn’t a very good run blocker downfield, and isn’t a prolific runner after the catch. But few players in this draft can match his combination of NFL-ready skills. His output at the Combine suggests he isn’t done adding to his receiving arsenal just yet.

3

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson accelerates off the line as well as anyone in this draft class. His ability to plant his foot and explode creates havoc in coverage and led to massive gains as a Buckeye; he ranked ahead of Olave last season (but behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba) with 70 catches for 1,038 yards. He has extreme run-after-catch ability, making him the kind of wideout who can turn a small target into big yardage:

There’s no shortage of ways a creative offensive coordinator could deploy Wilson, who has the straight line speed to roast safeties deep and the agility to break off corners closer to the line of scrimmage. That athleticism manifests in his adjustments to the ball as well; he can make immediate lateral moves that get him to underthrown passes, then roast whichever defensive back has been left standing in a foot race to the end zone.

He’s also capable of selling fakes with subtlety, then using his speed to turn the crease that creates into a gaping hole for his quarterback to lob the ball into for guaranteed easy yardage:

He’s got good, not great hands and could struggle in stretches against bigger corners at 6-foot-0 and 191 pounds, but his ability to shake coverage should negate those physical limitations. He has true burner speed to make deep balls work and the shifty quickness to make short passes *look* like deep balls on the stat sheet. This is a stacked class of wideouts, so you could put Wilson, Olave, or London at the top of your wish list and make a compelling argument for either one.

4

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

In a draft filled with fighter jets, Burks is more of a bomber. Arkansas’ flying fortress only ran a 4.5-second 40 at the Combine, but he’s a 6-foot-2, 225-pound machine who plays faster than he looks and glides in and out of his breaks like a slot receiver. Granted, the clip below came against Georgia Southern but …

Dang.

There are going to be plenty of comparisons to AJ Brown wherever Burks is selected on Day 1. I see a little more Davante Adams in him, however. Adams is a little smaller than Burks (6’1, 215), but the two were similarly dinged by relatively slow times at the Combine. Despite that, both were super productive in college thanks to their ability to create separation, snag the ball at the first possible nanosecond it hits their orbit, and then turn on the jets to tack on extra yardage at the end of the play.

He’s useful as a big body capable of boxing out defenders and picking up vital gains on slants and drag routes on third down. He’s viable as a go-route flyer when given leverage near the sideline.

He lined up wide, in the slot, and in the backfield for the Razorbacks. His routes lack the precision of a guy like Olave, but his ability to understand when his primary defender is off balance or over-committed in the slightest is a reliable buttress in his cathedral of tricks. Give him an inch, and suddenly you’re stuck trying to hang on to a loosed bull.

Burks won’t have the same size advantage in the NFL, which leaves questions about his ability to play through contact and get to contested balls on Sundays. With strong hands and a knack for running defensive backs over after the fact, he should be just fine.

5

Jameson Williams, Alabama

A fully healthy Williams would have been in consideration as the first wideout drafted. Instead, the torn ACL that took him out of last winter’s National Championship Game makes him a bit of a mystery and could make him a pretty solid consolation prize for a needy team who misses out on London or Wilson.

Williams has the top-line speed and shiftiness that commands constant over-the-top help. When he doesn’t get it, well …

After failing to crack Ohio State’s stacked wideout rotation, Williams went to a different blue blood and played option 1b to John Metchie’s 1a. Even with opposing defenses shading his way, he proved he’s a player capable of turning an ounce of daylight into pounds of production.

This combination of skills added up to 19.9 yards per reception and the added bonus of 35 yards per kick return (including a pair of touchdowns). His ability to track and adjust to the ball make him more than just an intriguing combination of tools. At Alabama, Williams looked every bit an NFL WR1.

There are negatives, though. He’s a lean wideout at about 180 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame, which can allow bigger defensive backs to blast through him on 50/50 balls. He’s not going to be the same beast in traffic as a player like Burks, but he can remedy that by running right out of gridlock. His knee is a minor question and he’ll have to prove he can maintain 2021’s breakthrough. Still, Williams looks like the kind of player around whom opposing defensive coordinators have to plan.

6

6-11: More potential first round talent and a bunch of guys who probably won't last to round three

6. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson stepped into the role KJ Hamler left behind in Happy Valley and emerged with back-to-back All-Big Ten honors. Now he has to prove he can be more productive as a pro than his predecessor.

He’s a twitchy athlete with great straight line speed (a 4.43-second 40) and the burst to change direction quickly and create space away from coverage.

Dotson has great hands but a relatively slight frame at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds. His success at the next level may hinge on using those hands to make catches away from contact and not getting bullied by bigger, more physical corners in press coverage.

7. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Moore was great as a true freshman, quiet in the MAC’s COVID-addled 2020, and exceptional in a 95-catch, 10 touchdown 2021. His size (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) likely limits him to the slot in the NFL, but he can be productive there. He has an innate ability to finish catches through contact that could make him some quarterback’s first option on third down.

Moore is a crisp route runner who adjusts well to the ball in the air. He may not separate against a step up in coverage on Sundays, but he can be the type of player who bails his QB out when asked.

8. Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson is a bundle of potential whose production with the Bison failed to make the most of the extreme athleticism he displayed at the Combine. He’s 6-foot-5 and has 4.3-second 40 speed and some of the best measureables in his class. But instead of roasting FCS competition for an always-stacked North Dakota State team, he was merely “good.” Watson’s 43 catches, 800 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 2021 were all career highs.

Still, he left Fargo on a high note and has tremendous unrefined potential as a deep threat who could also use his size to create space in the red zone. Watson has always been a playmaker, albeit against smaller school competition. He’ll have to prove he can be more than just a straight-line burner to live up to a Day 1 selection.

9. George Pickens, Georgia

If Pickens can stay healthy, he’s a problem. Unfortunately, his growth after a strong 2019 debut season has been stunted by injury; he’s missed 13 games the last two seasons and only made five catches in 2021. The torn ACL that kept him off the field last year is healed, but he was merely regular-fast at a Combine filled with blazers and his stock has dropped accordingly.

But Pickens is a big target (6’3) who can beat press coverage along the sideline and snap off routes to create space downfield. He’ll need to work on adding a little more muscle without losing that quickness, but he can certainly be a difference maker at the next level.

10. John Metchie, Alabama

Metchie is a rock-solid wideout produced on the same assembly line that has recently churned out pros like DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, and Calvin Ridley. After playing a supporting role from 2019-20, he stepped into the spotlight last season and responded with a 94-catch, 1,148-yard campaign.

He’s big and quick enough to either line up in the slot or out toward the sideline. Metchie isn’t exceptional at any one thing but very good at pretty much everything. That, along with the torn ACL he suffered in last winter’s SEC title game, could limit his potential as a WR1. He should still settle in as a capable WR2 who can produce for years to come.

11. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce is an interesting case. He’s never had a 1,000-yard season in college despite spending three years with a top quarterback in Desmond Ridder. He’s also never averaged fewer than 17 yards per reception across 106 NCAA catches. At 6-foot-3 and with 4.41-second 40 speed, he has the chops to be a big play threat at the next level:

That size/speed/agility comparison rates similarly to Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, which would be a pretty good find for a team in the middle of the second or early third round. Pierce can get downfield in a hurry and go up to high-point balls above defensive help. The question is whether he’ll be able to generate consistent separation on Sundays.