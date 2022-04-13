Vanderpump Rules’ Babies’ Cutest Playdate Photos: Hartford, Ocean and More

Instant BFFs! Brittany Cartwright , Lala Kent and more Vanderpump Rules stars have hosted playdates with their costars’ kids since becoming parents.

The Give Them Lala author’s daughter, Ocean, was the first to meet Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark ’s daughter, Hartford, in April 2021. " First playdate is going well !” the commercial casting director wrote via Instagram at the time.

In the sweet social media upload, Hartford slept while Kent played with her and Randall Emmett ’s baby girl close by. The infants met face-to-face later on. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attended the Bravo baby playdate as well, taking turns holding the newborns.

Schroeder named Maloney the godmother of her first child following her January 2021 birth . The Utah native revealed the news when she gushed on Hartford's social media debut, writing, "Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!”

Maloney met the little one the following month. “My Dear little Hartford, I am so happy to finally meet you today,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host captioned an Instagram photo in February 2021. “I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret. I’m honored to be your God Mother, I love you.”

Hartford met Cartwright and Jax Taylor ’s son Cruz in April. " First adorable play date with Hartford,” Cartwright wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow at the time.

"I. Am. Dying!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host commented on the photos, while Clark added, "My heart exploded. Can Disneyland open up already cause [we] need to go this summer!”

Scheana Shay , who had yet to give birth at that time, wrote that she wanted to tag along “next time.” She and her partner, Brock Davies , went on to welcome their daughter, Summer Moon Honey , days later.

The Vanderpump Rules stars commented their congratulations on the “One More Time” singer’s hospital photo at the time, from Cartwright to Kristen Doute . The new mom called Summer “beautiful,” and the He’s Making You Crazy author gushed, “Congratulations, beauty! She’s beautiful like her momma."

Keep scrolling to see the reality stars’ children playing.