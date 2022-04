SISKYOU COUNTY , Calif. — The body of a missing Siskiyou County man, Christopher Aubrey, has been found, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, SCSO said they were notified by Aubrey's family members they possibly located Aubrey deceased in the Klamath River. A deputy responded to the scene to confirm the person's identity and investigate their death.

