Albany, NY

4/13/22 RT Panel

wamc.org
 2 days ago

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

www.wamc.org

NBC News

House oversight chair says DOJ is 'obstructing' probe into Trump

WASHINGTON — House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., is alleging that the Department of Justice is "obstructing" the panel's investigation into former President Donald Trump by blocking the National Archives from handing over relevant documents. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday, Maloney said the DOJ...
POTUS
KRMG

Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn't 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Shirley Troutman, a judge on New York's highest court, was working last week when her daughter texted messages that included a clapping hands emoji. Soon, her phone was buzzing with other celebratory messages. The applause and the excitement was for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who last week was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and will become its first Black female justice.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say one year into the Biden Administration's commitment that 40% of all benefits from climate investment go to disenfranchised communities, not enough has been done.Speaking Tuesday at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, they say they've secured $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund for a program called Engage, Enlighten and Empower to hold the Biden administration accountable for carrying out its Justice40 initiative.President Biden made the commitment in a sweeping executive order on his first day in office. The initiative has been...
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

CAPITAL RUNDOWN: A sitdown with Gov. Candidate Michael Markey

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022 governor’s race is right around the corner and a number of Republicans are challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer has already confirmed her reelection run. This week, The Rundown caught up with another one of those candidates, Michael Markey, and he shared his top priorities. Markey discusses COVID, how it […]
LANSING, MI

