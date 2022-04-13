ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church of the Holy Sepulchre's Ancient Altar Rediscovered

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem's...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altar#Slab#Jerusalem#Graffiti#Buzz60
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Nature.com

Ancient smells reveal secrets of Egyptian tomb

Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb’s residents in the afterlife. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 3,400 years after two ancient Egyptians were laid to rest, the jars of food left to nourish their eternal souls still smell sweet. A team of analytical chemists and archaeologists has analysed these scents to help identify the jars’ contents1. The study shows how the archaeology of smell can enrich our understanding of the past — and perhaps make museum visits more immersive.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Step inside an ancient Pompeian home! Scientists use virtual reality to reconstruct the stunning House of Greek Epigrams before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 1,900 years ago

Before the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was a thriving city with a population of up to 20,000 people. Now, scientists have delved deeper into one of Pompeii's most beautiful homes, the House of Greek Epigrams. While the house has been damaged through centuries of neglect,...
SCIENCE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 B.C., as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
MIDDLE EAST
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
hypebeast.com

Archaeologists Discovered a Lead Sarcophagus Buried Under Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

The findings may date back nearly 700 years. As renovations are currently underway on Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral, archaeologists discovered a lead sarcophagus and several other artifacts buried deep beneath the surface. According to reports by France’s culture ministry, the findings were located by the transept under several stony...
RELIGION
Orange Leader

St. Mary Catholic Church invites community to Saint Joseph Altar

St. Mary Catholic Church leaders in Orange are inviting the public and parishioners to the Celebration of the Saint Joseph Altar, honoring the Feast Day of St. Joseph. This year’s Altar and Prayers are being dedicated to and for Peace in Ukraine. It will be held Sunday at St....
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy