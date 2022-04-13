Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop review

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is among the most intriguing new desktop processors from the company since the introduction of its first Ryzen chip in 2017. In many ways, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is no different from the Ryzen 7 5800X launched in November 2020, except the 5800X3D has a gargantuan amount of cache attached. This cache is based on AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, and it gives the chip a total of 96MB of Level 3 cache. The processor's MSRP is unchanged at $449.99. (Real-world pricing is another matter, which we'll get into near the end of this review.) It seems AMD hoped the new CPU's extra cache would boost gaming performance and create a processor that would dominate the gaming-CPU market until the Ryzen 7000 series was ready this fall. Alas, unless you're a diehard esports gamer looking to play games at over 300 frames per second (fps) at 1080p resolution, a lesser, cheaper Ryzen 7 should do you just fine.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO