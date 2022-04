WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You will notice the signs are no more! Starting Monday, West Liberty University removed its mask mandate. The University was one of the last colleges in the area to do so. It cautiously waited to go mask-optional one week after spring break, to mitigate those who might have picked something up while visiting a different state.

